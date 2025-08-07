Cardi B microphone from mic-throwing incident in Vegas is reportedly up for sale on eBay

Someone is trying to cash in on the microphone Cardi B used during her mic-throwing incident in 2023. EBay user Mswus74 claims they have the real item and has created a listing on eBay for $1 million or “best offer.”

“First & for most, my thoughts and prayers go out to the victims that were hit with this infamous microphone thrown by Cardi B. back on July 29th, 2023, at Drai’s outdoor nite club,” the description reads. “Wishing them a speedy recovery…Overall, the microphone looks good, but there are some scratches on it. I’m not sure if those scratches came from it being thrown at fans, but please look at all the pictures closely. Any other questions, just ask.”

This marks the second time Cardi’s alleged mic has been sold on eBay; TMZ reports Scott Fisher of The Wave production company sold the item for $2,550 after initially receiving a $99,900 bid.

For the uninitiated, the mic-throwing incident occurred in 2023 during Cardi’s performance at the Las Vegas nightclub Drai’s. Footage from the show captured Cardi as she requested fans throw water at her to cool her down from the heat, prompting an audience member to throw water in her face. Cardi then threw the mic in the fan’s direction. “I said splash my p**** not my face, b****,” she told the crowd.

Cardi B is now being accused of assault, battery, negligence and more as part of a civil lawsuit related to the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.