Cardi B praises Sha’Carri Richardson in Olympics promo: “You’re so special”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Cardi B and sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson got together to promote the Paris Olympics, which turned into both parties showering each other with praise.

In a clip of them getting manicures, they lifted each other up with encouraging words about their journeys.

“You stand out, because the fastest woman in the world,” Cardi told Sha’Carri. “You’re like a girl that I could really hang out with, really chill with, really be cool with, really be like … GIRL!”

“I’m really, really proud of you, seriously, because you came back stronger than ever with your talent,” added Cardi.

Returning the favor, Sha’Carri told the rapper, “You are Miss Cardi B and I feel like the same way you’re sitting here saying the inspiration or the way that I touch people, I feel like you have that same impact. Just being yourself inspires so many people.”

Cardi added, “You almost walked away, but this is what you love. And rapping is what I love and I cannot walk away from what I love because of how other people make me feel.”

The conversation didn’t end without Sha’Carri trying to push for some new Cardi music. ﻿

“I need my race day album. I need some new songs,” Richardson said, but Cardi did not provide answers. Instead, she left the conversation feeling “inspired” by Sha’Carri’s energy.

“The energy … I feel it girl,” Cardi said with tears in her eyes. “You’re so special. Like, you’re really more than just like an athlete, you’re really special.”

She added a few more words on social media, writing, “Wishing @itsshacarri sooooo much luck!! You bought so much emotion out of me because your words and your spirit is so powerful…You are more than just a athlete, you are a SUPERHERO.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.