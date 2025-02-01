Cardi B previews ‘Am I the Drama?’ with ‘Imaginary Playerz,’ accompanying video

Cardi B has released “Imaginary Playerz,” the second single from her upcoming album, Am I the Drama? Named after Jay-Z‘s “Imaginary Player,” which it samples, the song finds Cardi boasting about her accomplishments and luxurious lifestyle.

“Now I spit that other s***, pretty motherf***** s***/ Cardi B, every song Platinum, I’m not the other b****,” Cardi raps.

She later adds, “Their money my stocks and share money/ Your booking fee is my makeup and hair money.”

The song is coupled with a music video she directed with Patience Foster. In it, Cardi flexes her opulence, wearing a sequined red gown to take a private jet from New York to Mykonos, Greece, where she enjoys lobster, the beach and time on a yacht. She then makes her way to France to get a pedicure with her feet dipped in champagne and have a solo dinner at a nice restaurant.

Cardi will celebrate the release of the song with an hour of her curated programming on Apple Music Radio.

“Imaginary Playerz” is now on streaming services, with the video available on YouTube. Fans can purchase “Imaginary Playerz” limited merch box sets at CardiB.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

