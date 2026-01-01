Cardi B responds to backlash about hair care brand

Cardi B has responded to backlash surrounding her upcoming hair care line, opening up about the personal struggles behind it during an Instagram Live on Tuesday.

“My hair care line is coming out, right? And I’m seeing a lot of debates,” she said, explaining why the criticism felt personal. “This is something I’ve struggled with my whole life. … It’s my story and I have to talk about it.”

Cardi recalled being teased about her hair as she was growing up, and the frustration she faced with styling and retaining length. Over time, she said, she experimented with different methods before learning how to care for her hair using natural ingredients.

“One thing I do know, b****, is f***** hair. That’s why I’m doing a hair line,” she said. “You could put my name in anything, but I’m putting my name on s*** that I know and I like.”

She continued, “I’m not going to put my name on a makeup line because I don’t do makeup. I don’t know s*** about makeup.”

Cardi also pushed back on claims that being Latina made the hair care process easier, emphasizing that “hair trauma is real.” She said it took three years of research and investment to develop the line because she wanted to ensure it was a quality product.

“If my hair line ain’t good, you b****** going to be talking s*** about it. So I made sure that s*** is good. I make sure my s*** is researched,” she said.

Cardi’s Grow-Good Beauty line is set to launch April 15.

She’s currently on her Little Miss Drama tour, with the next show Thursday at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

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