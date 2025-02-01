Cardi B reveals she turned down Super Bowl opportunity, teases upcoming tour

Cardi B is all about timing. Speaking to Billboard, she says it’s why she didn’t release her sophomore album sooner and why she turned down the opportunity to perform on the Super Bowl stage.

“My fans be like, ‘Oh, you should have put a project together when “WAP” and “Up” was out,’ but I only had four records that I like. I didn’t have an album done around that time,” she explained. “I’m not the kind of person that’s going to lock in in two months and complete an album. I’m very picky with my music.”

Cardi also attributed her lack of music to her decision to turn down an opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl.

“I feel like soon, if I get to do it, I’m going to have more hits,” she told Billboard. “I’m going to be more experienced and I’m going to eat that up.”

Some of those new hits will arrive Sept. 19 via her highly awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama? Cardi will then follow it up with her first-ever tour, which she says will be different than her live shows.

“I think my personal tour is not going to be like any other performances that I’ve ever had. From the aesthetics to the look to even the way I perform, I’m going to be doing things that I don’t normally do, like work out, because I want to be the best,” she teased. “I’ve been going to so many different tours. I went to the Madonna show and the Beyoncé show. I can’t perform like Beyoncé, but you can’t half-a** nothing.”

Minus a few water breaks for her asthma, Cardi tells Billboard she is going to give the tour 100%.

“This is going to be one of the greatest tours,” she shares. “I’m going to make it the best.”

