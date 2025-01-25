Cardi B says her success made labels sign more female artists, describes how online scrutiny has affected her

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Cardi B only released one album, but she says she’s opened doors for other female rappers.

“Labels have literally told me [to] my face, ‘We started female rappers because of the success that you have.’ Even the rappers that were rapping around the same time as me, too, have said it themselves,” she said Thursday on X Spaces. “Even Kash Doll herself. She’ll say it herself.”

“Labels were being real hard around 2017 with female rappers no matter how good you rap, no matter how good you, no matter how good [you were at] anything. It just wasn’t being done,” she continued. That is until she released her breakthrough hit, “Bodak Yellow.”

“It took ‘Bodak Yellow’ to show labels that you could really make money with female rappers; that female rappers is the new wave,” Cardi said.

She also claimed many people refuse to acknowledge her fashion sense and that they’ve been inspired by her looks. “All these b****** will never admit it, but it’s the truth. Per usual, people will always try to discredit everything I do,” she said.

Cardi also addressed the wait for new music, noting it was due to online scrutiny, not her marriage woes. “I don’t think you guys understood how much the internet bullying took a toll on me for a very long time,” she said.

“Well, this year, I feel like I’m over that. I feel like nothing could affect me anymore. And I’m throwing arrows, throwing straight arrows … not letting nobody, no b****, no n****, no nothing, f*** with me.”

