Cardi B says it’s ‘really exciting’ to know she sold out Little Miss Drama hometown shows

Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama tour stops at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday and Thursday. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she reflected on selling out the iconic venue in her hometown of New York.

“It is really exciting,” she told Jimmy Fallon, though she admitted she’s “been very annoyed” by the number of people asking for free tickets, including “40 people from my mom’s side, 30 people from my dad’s side. All my friends. Friends from high school, friends from the projects, friends from the Bronx, friends from Brooklyn.”

“I’m so overwhelmed,” she added.

Cardi said people attending the shows can expect a high-energy experience. “I make sure that it’s like a party,” she said. “If I could give free liquor out, I would, but I have to make some of the money back.”

They’ll even see her flying over the crowd, despite her fear of heights. “You just have to do it,” she said of her mindset. “Like you just gotta always be over the top, even if that means risking your own life.”

Cardi also reflected on the more than 10 years she’s spent making music, noting she’d question her younger self about her behavior on social media. “I would tell myself, why are you arguing with people on Twitter? Why are you doing that, girl?”

She admitted she still engages with people online but not as much. “I reduced the time,” she said. “Before I would argue for like 13 hours.”

When discussing her Grow-Good hair care line, Fallon noted the presale sold out, like her shows. “I think it’s because it’s my Jesus year,” Cardi said, referring to her being 33. “I believe in Jesus and it’s like he’s blessing me on my Jesus year.”

Grow-Good launches on April 15.

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