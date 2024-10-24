Cardi B says she wants “a healthy co-parenting relationship” with Offset, promises album’s coming really soon

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

Cardi B gave fans a much desired update on her life, including her hope to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with estranged husband Offset.

In an X Spaces Wednesday afternoon, she shared her desire to have peace in their relationship, noting things aren’t as heated as they were during the argument on social media where Offset accused her of cheating while pregnant.

“I feel like two weeks ago, there was a lot of beef. I feel like things are calming down right now. I don’t want to have beef with anybody that I love,” Cardi said. “All the divorce things that happen, I want peace and I want friendship. I just want, like, a healthy co-parenting relationship, and co-parenting means no f******, no flirting … I want peace. I want to be like my mom and my dad, they don’t f*** with each other, they just there for me and my sister.”

Cardi also talked a bit about her new life as a single woman, noting she doesn’t want her fun to be a distraction.

“So far I’m having a lot of fun. Somebody gave me a reality check yesterday: ‘You out here having fun, and it could distract you from your personal life, but don’t let it distract you from your work!’” she said.

She then assured fans that she hasn’t forgotten the music. “Album is coming really, really soon, announcements is coming really really soon. Things are getting more done now! I’m not pregnant no more,” Cardi said. She did not announce a release date.

