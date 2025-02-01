Cardi B seems to tease that Jay-Z approved of her upcoming single, ‘Imaginary Players’

Cardi B’s upcoming single, “Imaginary Players,” will drop on Friday, taking after the title of Jay-Z‘s track of the same name. In an X Spaces session early Wednesday, she seemed to tease that he cleared the song.

“There [were] a lot of hip-hop heads in the building … and they heard ‘Imaginary Players,’ and they absolutely love it,” Cardi said. “This song is like a staple for me. … I have to f****** get it approved by the one and only.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also said she would have been fine if the answer had been no. “If he didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t [have] even [felt] a certain type of way [either], because it would have been like, ‘OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder,’” she explained. “But I’m glad that I came hard and he loved it.”

“Imaginary Players” is said to include a sample of Jay’s song of the same name and will continue to preview Am I the Drama?, due out Sept. 19.

“If only y’all knew the story of what I had to go through with this single,” Cardi said in an earlier Instagram Live. “I fought really hard to put this song out because some people wanted a different direction, but it’s like, I want my next single to be more of a hip-hop direction.”

