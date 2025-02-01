Cardi B shares feelings about divorce: ‘There is no love there’

Cardi B says her split from husband Offset feels like a “reset” — but not in a good way.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Cardi says being single at this point in her life feels like being a high school graduate who suddenly has to be “in the real world.” She notes, “I feel like I’m getting that reset again, but it doesn’t feel as good because I’m in my 30s and I shouldn’t be having a reset at my 30s.”

“Sometimes I feel like I’m in my 20s and I don’t really want to feel like I’m in my 20s. I want to feel like I’m in my grown 30s ’cause I got three kids,” she says.

Cardi also shares, “Going through a divorce is very, very tough because you marry somebody and the person that you divorcing is not that person that you married at all. It’s like, you really ask yourself, like, ‘Who the f*** did I marry?’ Like, there is no love there. There is no love.”

“I get along with all my exes. Even if we don’t talk, we never ended it on some nasty, nasty stuff,” she continues. “So I never wished them bad. I don’t wish them bad or nothing like that. [But] it has gotten to the point [here] that it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I feel like I really hate you. I think I hate you.’ And I never wanted that.”

Cardi notes, “We should be able to co-parent. We should be able to have a conversation, we should be able to ask each other advice and just become friends, but it’s not like that. I’m going through something that’s, like, ‘Wow, this is very dark.'”

While Cardi filed for divorce in July 2024, their divorce is not yet final.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.