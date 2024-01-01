Cardi B, Solange Knowles and more react to Sonya Massey’s fatal shooting

ABC/Randy Holmes

The police-involved shooting of Sonya Massey in early July has angered many, including Cardi B, Solange Knowles and Meek Mill.

On July 6, shortly before 1 a.m., Sonya called 911 about a possible intruder and was instructed to keep watch of her pot of boiling water. She was fatally shot in the face by former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sean Grayson ﻿after saying, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

“That video of Sonia Massey is so disturbing. It’s so disturbing from beginning to end,” Cardi said Tuesday during an X Spaces, mentioning Grayson’s history of DUIs. “When you give somebody, especially a cop, so many chances like that to get their job back, that’s why when he shot her, he just knew that nobody was gonna tell him nothing.”

Solange, who is often silent on social media, wrote a post sharing Sonya’s message to police. “First words Sonya Massey said at her front door were ‘don’t hurt me.’ She was told ‘why would we hurt you, you called us,’” she wrote. “When have those words meant anything when your [sic] black and woman in this country. When do those words protect you from not being murdered in your kitchen, in your bedroom, with your babies, or on your lawn? What is ‘reassurance,’ in this place ?”

DVSN questioned what the claims would be if there was no body camera to record the incident, and Meek said Sonya didn’t even have the pot of boiling water in hand to pose a threat to the police.

Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in Massey’s death.

