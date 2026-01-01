Cardi B surprises Florida crowd with special guests Ozuna, Vybz Kartel and Trina

Fans at Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour on Tuesday night were treated to not one but three surprise guests. Joining the rapper onstage at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, were Ozuna, Vybz Kartel and Miami’s own Trina.

Ozuna took the stage for a performance of “Taki Taki,” while Vybz Kartel came out to “Clarks” before switching into his track “Fever.” Trina — whom Cardi called “one of my idols” — then joined her onstage for “Look Back at Me.”

And although Quavo didn’t hit the stage, he was in the crowd and got a shoutout from Cardi. “Shout out to my son Touchdown, shout out to my daddy, shout out to my young childhood friend Larissa, shout out to my brother Quavo,” she said. “Rest in peace, Takeoff!”

The show comes a day after Cardi told her North Carolina crowd that she plans to transition toward a Spanish-language album.

“You know I speak money in English and Spanish. … After this album I’m putting out, I’m going to the Spanish market,” she said. “I ain’t talking no more English — hola, no habla inglés. It’s time to get to the Spanish money. … They’ve got a lot of Spanish money waiting for me down there, b****, I’m gon’ go get it.”

She has previously showcased her bilingual style on tracks including “La Modelo,” “Taki Taki” and the “Despechá” remix with Rosalía.

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