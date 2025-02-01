Cardi B takes the stand in civil case over alleged assault

Cardi B took the stand Tuesday on the second day of her civil assault trial in Los Angeles.

The rapper is accused of assaulting a security guard, Emani Ellis, at a Beverly Hills medical building outside of an OBGYN office in February 2018.

Cardi B alleges Ellis was the aggressor, saying Ellis was trying to record her as she was entering her doctor’s office while visibly pregnant. Cardi says she was seeking privacy at the clinic as it was her first pregnancy and had not yet been revealed publicly.

Cardi, birth name Belcalis Almanzar, testified that she had not even disclosed to her own personal security guard that she was going to an OBGYN office that day.

A plastic surgeon, psychologist and Ellis’ mother were also among those who testified Tuesday. A plastic reconstructive surgeon said he treated Ellis for two scars on her cheek, “one more prominent than the other.”

On day one of the trial, Ellis recalled the day seven years ago when she recognized Cardi B and exclaimed, “That’s Cardi B,” and had two cell phones on her. She says the confrontation then got violent, alleging Cardi cut her face with her long fingernails.

Cardi B is accused of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment. As this is a civil case, Ellis is seeking monetary damages.

