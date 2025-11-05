Cardi B teams with Revolve for fashion and beauty brands

Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025

Cardi B has gone from wearing Revolve to partnering with the retailer behind the brand. Known for her fashionista ways, the rapper announced a venture with Revolve Brand to launch beauty and fashion brands.

“My beauty line, people have been expecting that, like an album,” Cardi B tells Women’s Wear Daily. “When something is so expected, people want it to be the best, or, they want it to be the worst so they can be like, ‘Haha you don’t know about s*** b****!’ People expect the best from both fields. We have to come in strong.”

Cardi says her fashion brand will pay attention to details, like the fit, material and quality. “I could shop every single day, but there’s always that one pair of jeans that I love,” she said. “There’s that tank top that I love, and I don’t care how many stains are on it, I’m gonna wear it, because I just love it. I want my brand to have that one piece that you buy, that you love, that it makes sense.”

After years of popularizing certain fads, Cardi says it’s time for her to step out on her own. She adds the brand is also her way of expanding her legacy and leaving something behind for her kids, a lesson she says she learned from her immigrant parents.

“Growing up, my mom would always say … ‘Get a house so if god forbid something happens to you, you leave it to your future kids.’ Now, the houses are not enough. You need a business, you need something of your own,” Cardi B said. “I have a big career, I’m a big artist and everything. But it’s about what you have to [leave] behind.”

