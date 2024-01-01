Cardi B welcomes third child, a baby girl

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

The rumors are true: Cardi B has welcomed “the prettiest lil thing,” a baby girl, into the world, as confirmed on her Instagram. She shared a carousel of photos of her in a hospital bed with her newborn baby, who was born on Sept. 7. Also featured in the photos were husband Offset, their kids Kulture and Wave, and Cardi’s sister Hennessy.

The caption simply read, “The prettiest lil thing,” alongside pink flowers, the baby’s birthdate and some heart emojis. GloRilla, Yung Miami, Lola Brooke, Tamar Braxton, Teyana Taylor and more have since sent love and congratulatory messages Cardi’s way.

Cardi announced she was pregnant on Aug. 1, though fans had long guessed she was expecting. She made headlines for the news, as well as the announcement that she had filed for divorce from Offset.

They now have three children together; Offset also has three kids from previous relationships.

