Cardi B went against doctor’s orders to go on Little Miss Drama tour: ‘I just want to do everything now’

Cardi B has been performing in sold-out arenas as part of her Little Miss Drama tour, reportedly going against doctor’s orders.

In Allure‘s March issue, she revealed that she was told to slow down in January after a physician found her hormone levels were elevated. Instead, she stuck with her plan to go on her first tour in seven years.

“I just want to do everything now,” she said. “I told myself I needed two years of being uncomfortable so I could be comfortable. Things just change every single f****** day. And it’s like, This is your moment. This is the time to do it.”

She added, “I want to give my fans a good moment and have been pulling strings to make this s*** happen, and it’s turning out beautiful.”

Cardi is set to perform back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden Wednesday and Thursday. Ahead of that, she’s giving fans in her hometown of the Bronx a preview of her Grow-Good Beauty hair care line via a tour bus designed to resemble a beauty supply store. It will be open Tuesday until 6 p.m. ET.

In the Allure story, Cardi noted her goal with the hair care line is to build a loyal customer base. “People are gonna buy my s*** just off my name, but are you gonna come back? It’s about coming back,” she said.

Noting the stakes are higher with beauty products, she added, “A bad song is not gonna f*** up your life. Imagine you put some s*** into your hair, and you damage it, and I’m responsible?! Never.”

Grow-Good Beauty launches on April 15.

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