We Are You

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

Cassie Ventura, the ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has taken the witness stand again following a dramatic day of testimony on Tuesday.

Her testimony Wednesday returned to March 5, 2016, at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, California. She narrated the video depicting Combs throwing a vase full of flowers at her after she said she tried to escape a “freak off” that had turned violent.

“I just remembered it coming towards me. I didn’t get hit. I remember it hitting the wall. He was yelling at me,” Ventura said.

Ventura testified that Combs sent a barrage of text messages to her after she had left the hotel, begging her to get in touch.

The text messages were shown in court. “Yo pls call me. I got six kids. Pls call me,” one message said. “Call me. Call now,” another said.

“I have a premiere Monday for the biggest thing I’ve ever done and I have a black eye and fat lip,” Ventura messaged Combs in response. “You are sick for thinking it’s ok to do what you’ve done.”

Ventura testified that when she arrived home, a friend noticed her injuries and called police.

“I answered a couple of questions but when they wanted me to say who I was talking about I would not, so they left,” Ventura said of the police visit. “Just in that moment I didn’t want to hurt him in that way. Too much going on for me in that moment. I wasn’t ready.”

Ventura testified Combs then showed up at her apartment building.

Jurors saw photographs of the sparkling gold gown Ventura wore to the premiere she attended. She is also wearing sunglasses in the photos — “to cover up my eye” since she “got hit in the face,” Ventura testified.

Ventura also testified that she “wore quite a bit of makeup” at the premiere to cover “the bruising on my face.” She pointed out bruises on her right leg that were visible in a photograph of her with Combs in her blue after-party dress.

As she did on the stand Tuesday, Ventura again flipped through a binder containing photographs of escorts who she testified were hired for “freak offs.”

She testified that Combs turned the “freak offs” into “blackmail,” allegedly threatening to release video recordings of the sex sessions “when he was upset about something.”

Tune into Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy twice weekly for real-time updates on the trial.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.



Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.