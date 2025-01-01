Cast of ‘Harlem’ shares what their characters are up to at the start of season 3

Courtesy of Prime

A final look into the sisterhood and lives of Quinn, Tye, Camille and Angie has been granted with the return of Prime Video’s Harlem, which picks up where season 2 left off.

For Quinn, that means seeing her life after breaking up with Keith and choosing to be single.

“She has chosen herself and now we see what that looks like,” Grace Byers says of her character. “It’s almost like an outfit that she’s trying on for the very first time. She’s seeing how it falls, she’s seeing how it fits. … And every circumstance that comes her way, she’s making decisions from that point of view, which is very new for Quinn.”

“I am proud of her because … she wears it well. And you would never think that this is her first time doing it and navigating it. But it is,” she adds. “And I’m glad that we get to witness that.”

Quinn’s best friend Angie is now engaged after Mike popped the question in the season 2 finale.

“You see Angie in the role of relationship, in the role of wife to be, and she is doing it triumphantly,” Shoniqua Shandai says, adding we’ll see her softer side, changes in her wardrobe and mannerisms, and her thriving career. “I’m so happy for her because it’s well deserved. She’s went through so many ups and downs and heartaches regarding her career and questioning her identity in it. So we really get to see her reap the benefits of her work.”

As for Tye, a bad breakup led her to being celibate. “I think she is coping by deciding to put herself in a bubble and stay in that bubble until she can figure out how to get out. Or until someone pushes her out,” Jerrie Johnson says.

