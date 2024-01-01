Caviar ‘n’ nugs: Watch Rihanna enjoy the ultimate ‘high-low-brow’ snack

LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

Rihanna may be a billionaire, but she’s still just a “soccer mom” — so she posted a video on Instagram showing how she combined her two identities into an unexpected TikTok-trending snack.

In the video, Rihanna and her BFF Jennifer Rosales are sitting at a dining room table scarfing down various items. Jen identifies herself as “Soccer Mom 1” and Rihanna as “Soccer Mom 2.” “Tips and tricks for the soccer moms,” Jen continues, before they both start giggling.

“You have your broke friend bring the nuggets,” says Rihanna, as Jenn holds up a plate of chicken nuggets. Jen then points to Rih and continues, “And then you have your rich friend bring the caviar!”

Rihanna then puts caviar on two nuggets. Noting that one is supposed to use a mother-of-pearl spoon for the task, she says, “Don’t judge me.” She hands Jen the caviar-loaded nuggets, they clink them together and say “Cheers,” then dig in.

“This is giving high-low-brow,” Rihanna says. “Oh my God. I don’t like how much I like it!”

“Am I really about to steal my kids’ nuggets?” she continues. “I hate when I like my kids’ food because I just be stealing that s***.”

At one point in the video, Rihanna calls what they’re eating a “soccer mom snack.” Jen then attempts to repeat that, but says “snoccer mom” instead, and they both laugh some more. Fans in the comments speculate that there may have been some illegal substances consumed before the caviar and nuggets.

Rih captioned the video, “In the spirit of Christmas, this one is for all the ‘snoccer moms.’”

