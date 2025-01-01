Central Cee taps Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Durk and more for debut album, ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

It’s been three years since Central Cee released his last solo mixtape, 23, but as he states in the title of his upcoming debut album, you Can’t Rush Greatness. With a release date set for Friday, the rapper has shared the track list, revealing features from Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Durk and more.

Lil Baby and 21 are featured on previously released singles “BAND4BAND” and “GBP,” respectively, the first of which reached #1 on the U.K. Hip-Hop and R&B singles chart, #18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also landed on other charts. Durk appears on a song called “Truth in the Lies,” and U.K. rapper Skepta guests a track titled “Ten.”

Central Cee also collaborated with Young Miko on “Gata” and Dave on “CRG.” There are a total of 17 tracks on Can’t Rush Greatness.

