Central Cee to travel the world for Can’t Rush Greatness tour

Fresh off the heels of his “Truth In The Lies” video with Lil Durk, Central Cee has announced the dates for his Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour.

The three-part trek will see him perform in cities in Europe and the U.K., including Hamburg, Berlin, Paris and London, between April 1 and April 27. The North American leg will start May 2 in Portland and end June 1 in Montreal. Cee will then make his way to Australia and New Zealand for shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, wrapping the entire tour on July 2.

The tour will support Cee’s recently released debut album, Can’t Rush Greatness, which features Durk, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Skepta, Dave and Young Miko.

An artist presale for tickets to the Can’t Rush Greatness world tour starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets to the Auckland and Perth shows, however, will go on sale the following week.

More information can be found on centralcee.com.

