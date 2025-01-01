Chance the Rapper headlining NBA on TNT American Express Road Show Fan Experience

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend, it’s been announced that Chance the Rapper will be headlining the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show Fan Experience.

He’s scheduled to tip off the weekend Feb. 13 at San Francisco’s Pier 48, where he’ll perform songs from his discography. Tickets are free of charge and are available to American Express cardholders now through Feb. 6. They will become available to the general public starting on Saturday.

“NBA All-Star Weekend is always a major moment, and I’m honored to be a part of it with NBA on TNT’s American Express Roadshow,” Chance says in a statement to Billboard. “Basketball and music bring people together, and I can’t wait to kick off an incredible weekend.”

The following day, 2 Chainz and Shaboozey will participate in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. 2 Chainz will serve alongside baseball star Barry Bonds for Team Bonds, which include streamer Kai Cenat, actor Rome Flynn and Mickey Guyton. Shaboozey will play on Team Rice under the leadership of coaches Jerry Rice and Khaby Lame. Druski, Terrell Owens and more are also on the team.

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air on Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

