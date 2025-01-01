Chance the Rapper releases new song, “Quiet Storm”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Chance the Rapper is out with a new song, “Quiet Storm.”

The track, released Monday, is described as “an ode to the iconic radio format pioneered by Black DJs in Washington, D.C., during the late 1970s.”

The lyrics tell the story of a complicated personal relationship which then broadens into themes about colonial oppression.

The single is part of Chance’s Star Line project. According to a press release, “The single continues the project’s mission of connecting art, music, and Black history, offering a bold, poetic perspective that challenges listeners to reflect on their own relationships with power and heritage.”

