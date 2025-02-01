Charlotte light rail stabbing: Trump demands death penalty for suspect

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is demanding the suspect who was charged for fatally stabbing a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman on a Charlotte light rail be “awarded THE DEATH PENALTY.”

“The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!!!” Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, who was arrested on Aug. 22 after he fatally stabbed 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of North Carolina with committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system, which could make him eligible for the death penalty, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

“This brutal attack on an innocent woman simply trying to get to her destination is an attack on the American way of life. Of course, crimes like this affect the victim the most — Iryna deserves justice, and we will bring justice to her and her family,” U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said in a statement on Tuesday.

There was no apparent interaction between Brown and Zarutska before the unprovoked stabbing, officials said.

Ferguson described the incident Tuesday as a “terroristic act” and said he and North Carolina FBI Special Agent James Barnacle Jr. spoke to Zarutska’s mother and uncle to alert them of the federal charges. Ferguson said the family is “suffering like any of us would be.”

Zarutska’s family said in a statement on Tuesday they are “heartbroken beyond words” and are “calling attention to a broader crisis in public safety and systemic failure.”

“Iryna came here to find peace and safety, and instead her life was stolen from her in the most horrific way. No family should have to go through this,” the family said.

Zarutska, who was previously living in a bomb shelter in Ukraine before coming to the U.S., was stabbed while riding the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News. She had just finished work at a local pizzeria and had “texted her boyfriend that she would be home soon,” according to a statement from her family’s attorney.

Zarutska boarded the train and sat in an aisle seat in front of the suspect, who is seen wearing an orange sweatshirt, according to the affidavit obtained by ABC News.The train travels for “approximately four and a half minutes before the suspect pulls a knife out of his pocket, unfolds the knife, pauses, then stands up, and strikes at the victim three times,” the affidavit said.

Zarutska was pronounced dead at the scene and a witness directed officials to the location of the suspect, the affidavit said.

The victim’s loved ones “became alarmed” when Zarutska did not arrive at her apartment “at the anticipated time,” with her phone’s location showing she was still at the train station, the family’s attorney said.

“Upon arriving at the station, they were devastated to learn that Iryna had died at the scene,” the family’s attorney said.

The Charlotte Area Transit System, or CATS, confirmed to ABC News there was not any security on board the train at the time of the attack, with a spokesperson saying a security team “patrols the system, they are not stationed in one area.”

On Monday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said the city is increasing security on the commuter trains “effective immediately,” as the recent release of the attack on video continues to spark outrage among elected officials.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the department is investigating the city and “its failure to protect Iryna Zarutska.”

“If mayors can’t keep their trains and buses safe, they don’t deserve the taxpayers’ money,” Duffy said in a post shared to X on Monday.

The 34-year-old suspect has a criminal record including larceny and breaking and entering charges. He also spent five years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon starting in 2015, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

In total, Brown has been charged 14 times in the past, including an arrest in January, but was “still on the streets” leading up to the attack, Barnacle said.Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to court records. It is unclear whether Brown has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The victim’s family said they are “demanding a full investigation into the circumstances leading to Iryna’s death.”

“This could have been anyone riding the light rail that night. We are committed to making sure this never happens again,” the family said in a statement.

Zarutska, who was described by her family as a “kind and hardworking woman,” will be buried in the United States, even after the Ukrainian Embassy reached out to her family.

“No, she loved America, we will bury her here,” her family said, according to Ferguson.

