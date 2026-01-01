Chief Keef announces upcoming tour

Chief Keef is coming to you live in 2026. He’s announced Chief Keef Live ’26, a 19-date outing that will see him play across the United States.

The trek kicks off with a hometown show on Sept. 12 in Chicago. He will then take the stage in Detroit, Houston, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and other cities before wrapping in Sin City on Oct. 29.

A presale for the tour is underway, with tickets slated to go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Chief’s most recent full-length album, Almighty So 2, was released in 2024. It was followed by his 2026 mixtape, Skeletor.

He recently headlined day one of the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival.

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