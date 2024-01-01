Chlöe reveals standout moments of 2024, plans for 2025

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

With 2024 wrapping up on Tuesday night, Chlöe reveals the release of her sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise, was one of her many highlights of the year. She tells People she also enjoyed traveling around the world and watching her sister Halle‘s motherhood journey.

“Those are my happiest moments of this year,” she says. “I feel like any moments that allow me to grow as a human being and expand my mind have been the most memorable.”

Chlöe says she has “a lot of exciting things coming up” in 2025 and is especially “excited to dive more into my producer bag again.”

“In terms of production and drums and synths, it’s like my mind has opened up to a whole new world [after] experiencing different cultures and things like that,” she says. “So I’m really excited about getting back into my producer bag pretty deep.”

She also hopes to take things less seriously and “focus on my happiness while I work really hard towards my goals,” including releasing another album with Halle.

“I know she has a lot going on, and I’m so proud and excited for her, so I cannot wait for us to finally piece together the body of work we’ve been talking about for so long,” Chlöe says. “At the Fashion Awards, we were able to perform together again. It felt so special … and I can’t wait to do that again with another album.”

