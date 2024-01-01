Chris Brown performs two ‘Sensational’ sold-out concerts in South Africa

Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Chris Brown hosted his Breezy Bowl in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday and Sunday, performing sold-out shows at the FNB stadium, which drew more than 90,000 attendees each night. He took the stage with 18 dancers for songs including “Sensational” featuring Davido, “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” “Residuals,” “Under The Influence” and “Run It!” Davido and Lojay also joined him onstage.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this kind of moment,” Brown said, per Vibe. “I just want to say from the bottom of my heart I love you guys so much. This night means a lot to me.”

He added, “I ain’t been out here in a long time. I’ve been rocking for two and a half hours, and y’all just let me rock. I appreciate that.”

CB’s DJ also helped to curate the night’s vibes, playing songs from South African artists Brenda Fassie, Riky Rick and Mgarimbe.

Chris’ performance comes after South African organization Women for Change attempted to get the shows canceled. “When I saw the news that Chris Brown was coming to South Africa, I was shocked and deeply disappointed. The petition was started to send a strong message that we will not tolerate the celebration of individuals with a history of violence against women,” Women of Change Executive Director Sabina Walter said back in March, according to the BBC.

