Chris Brown reacts to winning best R&B album for ’11:11 (Deluxe)’

It’s been some time, but Chris Brown‘s “Sensational” 11:11 (Deluxe) has earned him his second-ever Grammy.

The singer’s latest project picked up best R&B album in the non-televised major categories, prompting him to write a message of gratitude on his Instagram page.

“THANK YOU GOD FOR COVERING ME IN YOUR LOVE AND THANK YOU TEAM BREEZY BEING MY RIDE OR DIES! THANK YOU TO MY KIDS! THANK YOU TO EVERY PRODUCER, WRITER, MANAGEMENT, RCA, STREET TEAM, RADIO,PHOTOGRAPHERs, DIRECTORS, AND THANK YOU TO THE GRAMMYS,” he wrote alongside a photo of him singing into a Grammy labeled 11:11 (Deluxe), meant to look like a hanging microphone.

Although he’s been nominated for 25 Grammys over the years, this is only Chris’ second time winning. He took home his first-ever award in the category of best R&B album for F.A.M.E. at the 2012 ceremony.

Other winners in the R&B categories were SZA, who won best R&B song for “Saturn”; Muni Long‘s “Made For Me (Live On BET)” for best R&B live performance; Lucky Daye, who won best traditional R&B performance for “That’s You”; and the winners of the best progressive R&B album: So Glad to Know You by Avery*Sunshine and Why Lawd? by NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge).

