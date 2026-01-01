Chris Brown releases 12th studio album, ‘Brown’

Chris Brown is now more than 20 years into his career and officially 12 studio albums deep with the release of his latest project, Brown.

The album consists of 27 tracks, including the previously released singles “Obvious,” “Holy Blindfold,” “It Depends” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Fallin’” featuring Leon Thomas, with vocals from Tank, who also appears on the song “#BODYGOALS.”

Also making appearances on the album are Sexyy Red and GloRilla, who appear on the song “Call Your Name”; Vybz Kartel on “F*** and Party”; NBA Youngboy on “Red Rum”; Lucky Daye on “Slow Jamz”; and Fridayy on “Perfect Timing.”

Chris celebrated the release of Brown with a new music video for “For the Moment,” now available to watch on YouTube.

He thanked everyone involved in making the project on Instagram. “TEAM BREEZY THANK YOU!!!” he wrote.

“Shout out to every producer, artist, writer, and creative that helped bring this magic to life.”

In a post ahead of the album’s release, he added, “I just want to thank everybody, man. It’s been a long journey. We getting ready for this tour, but yea. Hope you enjoy this album. Worked hard on it. Thank you.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity).

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