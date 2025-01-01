Chris Brown releases music video for ‘Residuals’

RCA Records/Travis Colbert

Chris Brown has released the music video for “Residuals,” the Grammy-nominated and fan-favorite song from his 11:11 Tour.

Directed by Travis Colbert, the video features footage of Chris performing the song at various shows, in the studio writing up lyrics and choosing his wardrobe behind the scenes.

In another part of the video, a car crashes into the side of Brown’s car. He wakes up in a heavenly area, where he continues the song and is greeted by a woman who is seen walking toward him. When he reaches out to touch her hand, the woman shatters into glass pieces.

The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

“Residuals” is one of the songs on Chris’ 11:11 (Deluxe), released in April 2024. It went #1 on Rhythmic Radio, giving him the third-most number ones at Rhythm Radio of all time for any artist. He has a total of 15.

