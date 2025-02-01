Christmas 2 You

By participating in the a KJLH contest on the air and/or its website, entrants agree to the specific rules, terms and conditions provided.

ELIGIBILITY AND ODDS OF WINNING:

No purchase necessary to enter. Contest is open to legal residents of Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and San Bernardino County, (Greater Los Angeles) who are 18 years of age or older, except employees of KJLH-FM, Taxi License Corporation, affiliates, subsidiaries, and successor companies, contest sponsors, advertising and promotion agencies, contest prize suppliers, participating advertisers and immediate family members of anyone so situated. “Immediate family members” shall include spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws”, or by current or past marriage, remarriage, adoption, co-habitation or other familial extension, and any other persons residing at the same household location, whether or not related.

RESTRICTIONS AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY:

One entry per person, one winner per household. Void where prohibited by law. Listeners may only win or qualify to win once every sixty (60) days. KJLH-FM reserves the right to extend the sixty (60) day rule to the length of any specific contest. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. KJLH-FM, Taxi Productions, their subsidiaries and affiliates, their officers, directors, agents, stockholders, insurers, and employees, and their advertising and promotional agencies and sponsors assume no responsibility or liability whatsoever for damages, loss or injury resulting from participating in any contest or acceptance or use of any prize. In consideration of participation in a contest, and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the Entrant, on Entrant’s behalf, and on behalf of Entrant’s heirs, successors or assigns, administrators and personal representatives, does hereby COVENANT NOT TO SUE, FULLY RELEASE AND FOREVER DISCHARGE (i) KJLH-FM, (ii) Taxi Productions and each of their respective direct and indirect subsidiaries, affiliates, partners and related entities, (iii) each of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, insurers, attorneys, shareholders and representatives, and (iv) each predecessor, successor, and assign thereof, from and against any and all actions, charges, claims, losses, costs, damages, expenses (including attorneys’ fees and expenses) and liabilities of any kind or character, whether known or unknown, in connection with, arising out of or in any way related to Entrant’s participation in any contest.

DISQUALIFICATION AND PENALTIES:

All participants agree to be bound by these rules. KJLH-FM, in its sole discretion, further reserves the right to disqualify any person for (i) violating any of these rules, (ii) tampering with the entry process or the operation of the KJLH-FM website, (iii) gaining an unfair advantage in participating in the contest, (iv) obtaining winner status using fraudulent means, or (v) engaging in otherwise un-sportsman like, disruptive, annoying, harassing, or threatening behavior. Furthermore, any resale or auction or attempt to resell or auction of KJLH-FM complimentary prizes, if any, will result in disqualification for all future KJLH-FM contests. ANY ATTEMPT BY A CONTESTANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, KJLH-FM RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PARTICIPANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

PUBLICITY RELEASE:

Unless prohibited by law, participation constitutes permission for KJLH-FM, Taxi Productions and contest sponsors, without any further obligation to the contest participant, to use participant’s name, voice, biographical data and likeness for promotional purposes. Additionally, participant’s email address will automatically be added to our email database. Participant can unsubscribe from the database at any time by using the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email sent from KJLH.

PHOTOGRAPHY, AUDIO & VIDEO RECORDING NOTICE:

By participating in this contest and attending any associated events, you acknowledge and agree that photography, audio, and video recording may take place. By entering the event area, you grant KJLH Radio Station and parent, its affiliates, and representatives permission to capture and use your image, likeness, voice, and/or statements in interviews, photographs, audio recordings, video recordings, telecasts, and other media. These materials may be used for promotional, advertising, and archival purposes, including but not limited to websites, social media, broadcasts, and other forms of distribution.

You hereby release KJLH, its parent company, officers, employees, and all persons acting on its behalf from any liability related to the recording, digitizing, publication, or use of such media. You waive any rights to compensation, royalties, or claims related to the use, exhibition, streaming, or distribution of these materials, regardless of the nature of their use.

By entering the event premises, you also waive any right to inspect or approve any media in which you may appear. Your participation serves as confirmation that you have been informed of this consent, waiver of liability, and release.

ADDITIONAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

KJLH-FM reserves the right in its sole discretion to interpret the rules of any contest, and such interpretation shall be binding upon all participants. KJLH-FM shall not be responsible for any administrative errors involved in the execution of any contest. Copies of the Official Rules are available on the station website: www.kjlhradio.com