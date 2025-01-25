Chuck D: Public Enemy’s ‘Burn Hollywood Burn’ ‘has nothing to do with families losing everything’ in wildfires

Disney/Stewart Cook

As Los Angeles wildfires have literally been burning the city, Chuck D of Public Enemy wants it to be clear that his group’s song “Burn Hollywood Burn” was created for a different purpose.

“Burn Hollywood Burn is a protest song extracted from the Watts rebellion, coined by the magnificent Montague in 1965 against inequality when he said ‘burn baby burn’ across the air,” he wrote on Instagram. “We made mind-revolution songs aimed at a one-sided exploitation by a industry. Has nothing to do with families, losing everything they have in a natural disaster. Learn the history. Godspeed to those in loss.”

The caption of the post reads, “Pray for LA.”

The California fires have displaced more than 180,000 people. Jhené Aiko shared her house was “burned to the ground,” while Tina Knowles lost her bungalow in Malibu, where she just celebrated her 71st birthday.

“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend,” she wrote alongside a video of dolphins swimming outside of her bungalow. “It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone !! God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions. We thank you for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives.”

In a Story about the LA fires, Chris Brown suggested a celebration be held to honor the first responders and prisoners helping to extinguish the flames.

“LA… Make sure y’all throw a ceremony or parade for these firefighters and first responders after this,” he wrote. “Also the prisoners who were out there risking they lives need time knocking off their sentences. Just saying.”

