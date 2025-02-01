Ciara says dancing in Trinidad’s 2025 Carnival celebration ‘will forever be one of my most treasured moments’

Frank Micelotta

Ciara has flexed her dancing skills in music videos, onstage and most recently in Trinidad and Tobago, where she participated in the country’s 2025 Carnival celebration. She reflected on the moment on social media, sharing clips of her dancing in her bright blue feathered costume.

“Chippin down di road with my @TenToOneRum cup & dancing with the people of Trinidad in Carnivale will forever be one of my most treasured moments!” she captioned the video, soundtracked by Machel Montano’s “PARDY.”

The post was met with praise from her husband Russell Wilson, who teased that their fifth baby may be on the way. “This my mating call I see… keep sippin’ on that @tentoonerum … Cinco goin’ to be on di way!” he said in the comments.

Ciara’s recent visit was her first time in Trinidad, she told local outlet Loop, noting the cofounder of her Ten to One Rum encouraged her to make the trip.

“Trinidad is so beautiful, it’s my first time here and it’s the best time. [Marc Farrell] said we have to come down here and I’m like ‘we’re going’…this is just the beginning, it’s my first time but not the last,” she said. “I think we need a good soca song for Ten to One, that’s next on the list.”

