Clipse and Pharrell to perform at 2026 Grammy Awards

With five Grammy nominations at the 2026 award show, what better way to celebrate than onstage?

Clipse and Pharrell, who are nominated for their work on Let God Sort Em Out, are set to perform at music’s biggest night.

“GRAB YOUR POPCORN AND SIT QUIETLY IN FRONT OF YOUR TELEVISIONS,” Pusha T captioned his Instagram announcement. Malice also shared the news on his Instagram account.

Clipse is up for album of the year and best rap album for their work on Let God Em Out, which is produced by Pharrell. “Chains & Whips” is nominated for best rap performance, while album cuts “The Birds Don’t Sing” and “So Be It” are competing for best rap song and best music video, respectively.

The 2026 Grammys will take place Feb. 1, with Leon Thomas performing alongside fellow best new artist nominees.

It will air live on CBS, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The 2027 iteration of the annual show will air on ABC.

