Coco Jones announces European and UK leg of Why Not More? Tour

Coco Jones has added European and U.K. dates to her upcoming Why Not More? Tour. Following its U.S. run from May 6 to June 26, she will take a break before kicking things off Sept. 10 in Cologne, Germany. She also has shows scheduled in Berlin, Brussels, Amsterdam and Paris, with the final stop set for London on Sept. 19.

Tickets for the Europe and U.K. concerts go on sale March 28 at 10 a.m. local time on therealcocojones.com, with early access available to fans who sign up on therealcocojones.com/tour/. Tickets to the previously announced U.S. dates are currently on sale.

The tour will support Coco’s upcoming album, Why Not More?, which arrives April 25 and features her lead single, “Toxic.”

