Coco Jones drops visualizer for ‘Santa is Me’

ShotbyStarks

Coco Jones has shared a visualizer displaying a performance of her song “Santa is Me,” off her Christmas EP, Coco By The Fireplace.

The clip captures her performing the track by the same fireplace seen in the video for another song on the EP, “Call on Christmas.” She’s also seen singing outside on a beach chair, and preparing some chocolate chip cookies and a letter for Santa.

The visualizer is now available to watch on YouTube.

Coco’s new video arrives on the heels of her performance of songs from Coco By The Fireplace at NBC’s Christmas In Rockefeller Center. She also recently made the cut for this year’s Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, coming in at #26.

