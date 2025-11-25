Coco Jones, John Legend, GloRilla and more to perform at inaugural HBCU Awarefest

Some huge stars are coming together to help raise money for historically Black colleges and universities while combating student loan debt. Live Nation Urban and Student Freedom Initiative have tapped stars including Coco Jones, John Legend, GloRilla, Jeezy and the cast of Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen to perform at the inaugural HBCU Awarefest.

Big Boi of Outkast, 2 Chainz, Larenz Tate and WNBA star Angel Reese are also on the lineup as speakers for the upcoming event.

“At Student Freedom Initiative, we are incredibly excited about the coalition and movement that we are building to end the student loan debt crisis for our nation’s HBCU students,” SFI President and CEO Keith Shoates says in a statement. “In addition to these amazing performers, we have enlisted AWAREFEST Ambassadors, showing the breadth of our ecosystem of mission-aligned partners. These individuals will help to spread the word and share the urgency of our mission to tackle the racial wealth gap through the lens of education.”

Tickets for the HBCU Awarefest, taking place March 26, 2026, at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, become available via a presale Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. The general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. ET at https://www.awarefest.org/tickets.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.