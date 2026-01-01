Coco Jones releases ‘Luva Girl’ music video

If you’re a “Luva Girl,” this new video is for you.

Coco Jones has released the visual for her first song of 2026, “Luva Girl,” showcasing the different types of “luva girls” from her perspective.

She introduces each with a different look in the video, and posted descriptions on Instagram explaining how they love. Among them is “Full Of ‘It,’” defined as “romance, with receipts. She believes in love; she still needs consistency,” and “Super Flirt,” a woman who is “soft, with intent. Feminine is the weapon; sweetness is chosen.”

“Spicy Sweet” is described as “a little danger under the gloss—she’s charming but not easily handled,” while “Miss Intuition” represents someone who’s all in but still “watching behavior, effort and consistency.”

The “Luva Girl” video arrives just days after the song dropped on DSPs Friday. It is now available to watch on YouTube.

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