Coi Leray expecting first baby with rapper Trippie Redd

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

Coi Leray is preparing for her new role as a “rock star mommy.” She announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Day with an Instagram carousel featuring her bump and the father of her child, rapper Trippie Redd.

The post included a photo of Trippie caressing Coi’s baby bump, as well as a picture of both their hands on Coi’s stomach. A sketch of Disney’s Stitch was also in the carousel, with the word “Mommy” written above it.

“I’m a rock star mommy. we ready for 2025,” Coi captioned the post, letting fans know how far along she is in her Story.

“I’m over 4 months,” she added on her Instagram Story. “I’m just small as hell of course.”

Coi and Trippie started dating and broke up in 2019. Their split was followed by Trippie’s diss song “Leray,” which she eventually responded to on a song titled “Isabel Marant.”

“At first, no, I didn’t like it. It was very like, what the f***, because I always thought we really had something outside of the music,” Coi later told the No Jumper podcast of the song “Leray.” “So I’m just like, damn. If you got something to say, let’s get together and you say that s*** to my face … I felt like I’m being used for clickbait.”

“You coulda got the message the f*** out there because we’re very connected,” she later added. “You ain’t have to go ‘head and put me down like that in a song.”

The two seemingly reunited in 2024, with Trippie telling TMZ he reached out to Coi via her DMs so they could date again. “We just been talking. That’s my boo,” he said at the time.

