College student mysteriously dies after football tailgate in Texas, family says

(AUSTIN, Texas) — Police are investigating the mysterious death of a Texas A&M student who died after a football tailgate this weekend, according to authorities and her family.

Austin police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive individual at an apartment complex around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Brianna Aguilera was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:57 a.m., police said.

“At this time, the incident is not being investigated as a homicide, and there are no indications of suspicious circumstances,” police said in a statement.

Her cause of death has not been released, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

According to Aguilera’s family, she died after going to a tailgate for the Texas A&M vs. University of Texas football game in Austin on Friday.

“The details surrounding what happened [after the tailgate] remain unclear,” Aguilera’s family wrote on GoFundMe.

“Our hearts are shattered,” the family said on GoFundMe.

“She was pursuing her dream of becoming a lawyer and was attending The Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M,” the family said. “She was a year shy of attaining her Aggie ring.”

