Congress could determine NFL Washington Commanders’ home stadium

(WASHINGTON) — Congress’s December to-do list includes an unusual item this year: a bill that could determine the home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Since 1997, the team has played home games in nearby Maryland, and the former home of the team, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadum, has fallen into disrepair.

But there is new momentum behind a bipartisan bill to grant the District of Columbia a 99-year lease on the federal land that could allow the city to make a deal with the team to return to Washington after 28 years.

The House approved the bill in February. A key Senate committee did the same last month — after the team and league promised Republican Sen. Steve Daines it would honor the team’s old Redskins logo that depicts a chief of Montana’s Blackfeet tribe.

“We’ve had good discussions with the NFL and with the Commanders,” Daines told Fox News last month. “There’s good faith negotiations going forward that’s gonna allow this logo to be used again,” he added, citing this as the reason why he changed his mind to favor the bill.

Now, advocates are blitzing the halls of Congress, trying to get Senate leaders to add the measure to a year-end spending bill.

On Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris met with Hill leaders on the stadium proposal and among other matters, a league source and Commanders team source confirmed to ABC News.

If the Senate doesn’t approve the deal by the end of the month, the bill dies, and both chambers would need to start from scratch in 2025.

That could also leave the fate of the project in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump has feuded with the NFL and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and has slammed D.C. as “filthy”, and crime ridden. But the developer-turned-president has also promised to redevelop the city – and once aspired to own an NFL franchise.

