Cordae’s ‘Tiny Desk’ performance doubles as hometown show

Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage

It was Cordae‘s turn on NPR’s Tiny Desk, which also marked a return to his hometown. “This is a hometown show for me, so I’m expecting a biased amount of love from y’all,” he said from NPR’s Washington, D.C., location, not too far from his native Suitland, Maryland.

His set lasted 20 minutes, with performances of The Crossroads cuts “Saturday Mornings,” “Nothings Promised” and “06 Dreamin,” which samples a song from his mother. Cordae’s mom, a singer who didn’t fully get to live out her superstar dreams, joined her son to perform the song. Cordae also performed “C Carter,” “RNP” and “Have Mercy.”

The full performance can be found on YouTube.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.