Coronavirus kills its first healthcare worker in L.A. County

By DAVID ROSENFELD | drosenfeld@scng.com | The Daily Breeze

PUBLISHED: March 31, 2020 at 2:49 p.m. | UPDATED: March 31, 2020 at 4:35 p.m.

The first case of a healthcare worker who died from the novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County was confirmed by health officials on Tuesday, March 31, though no details were provided other than the person was over the age of 60.

Health officials on Tuesday also announced 10 additional deaths and 548 new cases, the largest jump in the county’s ongoing tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths thus far.

The healthcare worker who died was included in Monday’s tally. The number of confirmed cases, now at 3,011, has tripled from a week ago. A total of 54 people have died so far.

“These aren’t just numbers,” said LA County Health Director Barbara Ferrer . “Our sympathies go out to the family and we have gratitude to this person who gave everything for the health of our community.”

Four of those whose deaths were reported Tuesday were under the age of 65 and one person was under 41. Roughly 87% of deaths so far are from people with underlying health conditions.

“While the majority of the people who are passing do have underlying health conditions, not all do, which is a reminder of the ferociousness of this virus,” Ferrer said.

The increased numbers are in part a reflection of additional testing, Ferrer said. More than 19,000 people have now been tested for COVID-19 in the county, up from about 6,000 a week ago.

County officials also said they would be opening up two new testing centers on Wednesday in Lancaster and Glendale and soon after in Northridge. Three additional testing sites by the end of the week will be located at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach, the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale and at the Pomona Fairplex. Officials were also working to establish a testing site at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and scale up testing in Long Beach, according to Dr. Clayton Kazan, medical director for L.A. County Fire Department.

