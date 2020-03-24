Coronavirus: Torrance Transit now offering free rides

Torrance Transit is now allowing passengers to ride for free, but is requiring them to use the rear entry to minimize interactions between riders and drivers. (Photo by Nick Green, Daily Breeze/SCNG, Feb. 12, 2020).

Torrance Transit has suspended collecting bus fares indefinitely and is requiring most passengers to use the rear doors when entering or exiting to slow the spread of the coronavirus, protecting drivers and riders alike.

The policy went into effect Tuesday, March 24.

“This will help to minimize the interaction between the driver and the passengers,” the transit agency said in a press release. “Only passengers boarding with wheelchairs or who will need to use the ramp will be able to use the front door.”

