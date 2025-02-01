Corporation for Public Broadcasting to shut down after federal funding cuts

(WASHINGTON) — The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced Friday that it will begin a “wind-down of its operations” and cut a majority of its jobs by the end of September following Congress’ vote earlier this month to cut $1.1 billion in its federal funding.

CPB said it told its employees on Friday that the majority of staff positions will be cut by Sept. 30, with only a small transition team remaining through January 2026 to ensure “a responsible and orderly closeout of operations.”

“Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a news release. “CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care.”

CPB’s shuttering comes after Republicans passed a package earlier this month, which included zeroing out two years’ worth of funding — $1.1 billion — for the CBP. The move was a part of President Donald Trump’s request to claw back $9 billion from the federal budget.

CPB provides grants to local radio and television stations across the country, as well as the producers of well-known PBS and NPR programs.

CPB said it will work to provide regular updates to stations and employees as it ends operations.

Trump repeatedly called on Congress to pull funding for CPB. As Congress considered the package, Trump threatened to withhold his support for any Republican who voted against it.

“It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions [sic] Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together. Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on his social media channel on July 10.

