Courtney B. Vance says ‘it’s wonderful’ to have Hollywood star across the street from wife Angela Bassett’s

Courtney B. Vance was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, 17 years after wife Angela Bassett received the same recognition. Speaking to ET, he shares how it feels to have his star across the street from Angela’s.

“I never thought I’d see it, but just grateful,” Vance says, noting how special it was for him to hear speeches from his twins, Bronwyn Vance and Slater Vance, who were 18 months old when Angela received her star.

“To hear [my son] speak, to hear my daughter speak those words, it’s just … wonderful,” Vance continued. “God is good. All I can say.”

He describes their speeches as a “testament” to the fact that “our family is first, the business is second.”

During Vance’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Slater praised his dad for being “the most altruistic public servant that I’ve ever encountered.”

“I’ve never seen someone cherish people like my father, expecting and wanting no award,” he said. “This man goes out of his way to make sure that people around him are at ease, helping in any way conducive to that goal.”

Bronwyn referred to her dad as “the greatest man I have ever known.”

Angela also shared a few words, telling Vance, “I’m proud of you. I love you, and I’m grateful that the world now has a star that bears your name.”

