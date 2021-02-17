Who’s Your COVID-19 Community Champion?

CAREGIVER – NEIGHBORS HELPING SENIORS – TEACHERS – GROCERY WORKERS – FOOD DRIVE ORGANIZERS

Nominate Your COVID-19 Community Champion! Help them be recognized on air on KJLH and online for their heroic efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Post on your Facebook or Instagram a picture and short story about a special everyday COVID-19 Community Champion that you feel deserves recognition and be sure to use the #COVIDCommunityChampion.

All submissions are due by Friday February 26th.

#COVIDCommunityChampion

The Center at Sierra Health Foundation is Honoring these COVID-19 Community Champions



Dr. Elaine Batchlor

CEO of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Community Hospital “A vaccine means we can restart our economy, open our schools, and visit our families…The vaccines have been tested in thousands of people including people of color… I’m hoping that all Californians will join us in getting COVID-19 vaccines so we can put this pandemic behind us.” “A vaccine means we can restart our economy, open our schools, and visit our families…The vaccines have been tested in thousands of people including people of color… I’m hoping that all Californians will join us in getting COVID-19 vaccines so we can put this pandemic behind us.”



Dr. David R. Carlisle CEO

Charles R. Drew University

of Medicine and Science “Resistance is natural…it’s good to question things… but in my mind the science is clear. We are dealing with a deadly condition. COVID-19 kills. There’s only one solution, that’s vaccinations.” “Resistance is natural…it’s good to question things… but in my mind the science is clear. We are dealing with a deadly condition. COVID-19 kills. There’s only one solution, that’s vaccinations.”