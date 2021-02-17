Who’s Your COVID-19 Community Champion?
CAREGIVER – NEIGHBORS HELPING SENIORS – TEACHERS – GROCERY WORKERS – FOOD DRIVE ORGANIZERS
Nominate Your COVID-19 Community Champion! Help them be recognized on air on KJLH and online for their heroic efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
Post on your Facebook or Instagram a picture and short story about a special everyday COVID-19 Community Champion that you feel deserves recognition and be sure to use the #COVIDCommunityChampion.
All submissions are due by Friday February 26th.
The Center at Sierra Health Foundation is Honoring these COVID-19 Community Champions
“A vaccine means we can restart our economy, open our schools, and visit our families…The vaccines have been tested in thousands of people including people of color… I’m hoping that all Californians will join us in getting COVID-19 vaccines so we can put this pandemic behind us.”
Dr. Elaine Batchlor
CEO of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Community Hospital
“Resistance is natural…it’s good to question things… but in my mind the science is clear. We are dealing with a deadly condition. COVID-19 kills. There’s only one solution, that’s vaccinations.”
Dr. David R. Carlisle CEO
Charles R. Drew University
of Medicine and Science
“The vaccine teaches the body how to fend off a virus, because it teaches the body how to look for the virus by basically just showing the body the spike protein of the virus. The body then says ‘Oh, we’ve seen this protein before. Let’s go fight against it.’ That’s how it works.”
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett
Viral immunologist
Lead Vaccine team