Culture’s Funniest Night: Kevin Hart tapped to host BET Awards 2025

Culture’s Biggest Night may also turn out to be its funniest night. To celebrate the 25th annual BET Awards, the network has tapped Kevin Hart to serve as the event’s host.

“Kevin Hart is a powerhouse of an entertainer. His impact spans comedy, film, television, and beyond. As we celebrate 25 years of the BET Awards, we couldn’t think of a more dynamic host to lead this historic night,” says BET’s Connie Orlando. “Kevin’s unmatched charisma, comedic brilliance, and deep-rooted connection to our culture make him the perfect choice to commemorate this milestone event.”

“For over a decade, Kevin Hart has been a beloved part of the BET family, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him return to host the 25th anniversary BET Awards,” adds BET President/CEO Scott Mills. “His unparalleled talent, infectious energy, and deep connection to our audience make him the perfect host for this historic celebration.”

BET Awards 2025 will take place June 9 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, airing live at 8 p.m. ET and re-airing at 8 p.m. PT. The milestone anniversary celebration will honor 25 years of cultural artistry, with “show-stopping performances, powerful moments, and heartfelt tributes reflecting Black culture’s depth and richness.”

In his own statement, Kevin teases he’s doing everything possible to make the event a memorable one.

“I love a celebration! It’s a chance to reflect, cherish, and honor life’s unforgettable moments. I’m truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night,” he says. “This year marks the 25th anniversary, and my partners at Hartbeat, BET, and JCE are pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember. It’s a Black-Tie affair, and you’re all invited.”

