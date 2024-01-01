DaBaby launches mental health resources program in honor of late brother

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images

DaBaby‘s latest project is a tribute to his late brother Glenn Johnson, who died by suicide on Nov. 3, 2020. DaBaby Cares, launched during Suicide Prevention Month, is a mental health platform aimed at providing resources, including a free guide, to those in need.

“In honor of my brother’s untimely passing I have become devoted to utilizing my platform and resources to provide the tools needed to combat mental health issues,” DaBaby shared, per Rolling Stone. “Breaking the long going cycle of mental illness in minority communities & normalizing the conversation around mental health. Join me in my journey to save lives one step at a time, while preventing families around the world from enduring the tragic pain of losing a loved one.”

According to the DaBaby Cares website, DaBaby is “committed to use his platform to raise awareness and end the stigma around mental health through the Glenn Johnson for Mental Health initiative.” He “aims to develop a community that unites mental health leaders, youth and their families so they can receive the real time support they need to overcome mental health challenges.”

The rapper’s already teamed with NAMI of Charlotte and Mental Health America of Central Carolinas to

“provide mental health education and resources for the Charlotte community as well as virtual support to his fans world wide.”

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

