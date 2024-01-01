Damon Wayans Jr. compares dynamic of ‘Poppa’s House’ to ‘Shrinking’

Courtesy of Apple TV

Damon Wayans Jr. concurrently starred on CBS’ Poppa’s House and Apple TV’s Shrinking, which wrapped its second season Wednesday. Though the former’s a show where he works with his actual family, he says the cast of Shrinking provided a similar feeling.

“I will say that my first day on set of Shrinking felt like family. It felt like they have such a warm environment. All the writers are great. And so you can just tell that they know that they’re sitting on fire. Like, you know, they just have that confidence. When you walk in, you’re like, you guys know you’re doing the right s***….,” Damon tells ABC Audio. “That’s kind of how it feels on this show with my dad.”

While season 2 of Shrinking is over, the premiere season of Poppa’s House is currently on hiatus. New episodes are expected to air in January 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.